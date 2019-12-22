'The Challenge' Stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Are Engaged

Congrats are in order for Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols!

The Challengestars are engaged, following Nichols' proposal at the Rockefeller Center in New York City on Saturday. "Finally took Beyoncé's advice," he captioned an Instagram post showing himself down one knee, as well as a close-up of Compono's stunning ring.

Nichols revealed on Instagram on Sunday that he had designed the ring with the help of Cooper Brinkley Jewelers in his hometown of Brighton, Michigan, and Simon G. Jewelry. "I’m so thankful for these amazing people, their dedication to their craft, and their love for the community," he shared.

Compono shared more photos from their engagement on her Instagram, writing, "I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into😜!... I said yes 🥰 💍."

Nichols, 32, and Compono, 26, first met in 2014 on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, where he competed with Jonna Mannion and she appeared with her The Real World: Ex-Plosion ex, Jay Mitchell. Nichols and Compono dated on and off until Rivals III in 2016. They broke up, but got together again after their appearance on season two of Champs vs. Stars in 2017.

See more on celeb engagement news in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Real Housewives of Potomac's Robyn and Juan Dixon Engaged -- See the 'Non-Traditional' Ring!

Watch John Stamos Help a Couple Get Engaged at Disney World

Emma Stone Engaged to 'SNL' Segment Director Dave McCary

Emma Stone Engaged! 5 Things to Know About Her Fiance Dave McCary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery