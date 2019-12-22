News

'The Challenge' Stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Are Engaged

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
zach_jenna.png
MTV

Congrats are in order for Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols! 

The Challengestars are engaged, following Nichols' proposal at the Rockefeller Center in New York City on Saturday. "Finally took Beyoncé's advice," he captioned an Instagram post showing himself down one knee, as well as a close-up of Compono's stunning ring. 

Nichols revealed on Instagram on Sunday that he had designed the ring with the help of Cooper Brinkley Jewelers in his hometown of Brighton, Michigan, and Simon G. Jewelry. "I’m so thankful for these amazing people, their dedication to their craft, and their love for the community," he shared. 

View this post on Instagram

Finally took Beyoncé’s advice.

A post shared by Zach Nichols (@zachnichols15) on

View this post on Instagram

If you know me you know I’m VERY proud of my hometown, Brighton, Michigan. Mark and Barb Binkley at @cooperbinkleyjewelers are a Brighton staple. I remember going in there with my Dad to buy my moms Jewelry as a kid. My Uncle Mark and I both have walked in their Fashion show Fundraiser. And it’s where my mom bought the Gold cross I’ve worn around my neck my entire life. I contacted Mrs. Binkley and within minutes she setup a time to design Jennas ring. They sat me down with their designer @simongjewelry and we went to work. During the whole process I felt like I was family. I’m so thankful for these amazing people, their dedication to their craft, and their love for the community.

A post shared by Zach Nichols (@zachnichols15) on

Compono shared more photos from their engagement on her Instagram, writing, "I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into😜!... I said yes 🥰 💍."

  

Nichols, 32, and Compono, 26, first met in 2014 on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, where he competed with Jonna Mannion and she appeared with her The Real World: Ex-Plosion ex, Jay Mitchell. Nichols and Compono dated on and off until Rivals III in 2016. They broke up, but got together again after their appearance on season two of Champs vs. Stars in 2017. 

See more on celeb engagement news in the video below. 

