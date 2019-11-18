'Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Welcomes Baby Girl - Pic!

Danielle Brooks just became a mother!

On Monday, the Orange Is the New Black star revealed her bundle of joy arrived on Saturday. She posted a sweet, black-and-white photo of her first child, a baby girl, being held by someone, writing beside: "11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She's perfect." The baby girl's face isn't shown, but she has a full head of hair in the image.

The post was soon flooded with congratulatory comments from the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kandi Burruss and La La Anthony, who wrote, "What a blessing." Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary also chimed in, commenting, "Awwwww congratulations!!! She is so precious!!!!"

OITNB co-stars Matt McGorry and Uzo Aduba also offered their congratulations to Brooks.

In July, the 30-year-old actress announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, posting a photo of herself offering the camera a beaming smile while holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant!" she captioned the celebratory image. At the time, Brooks also changed her bio to read, "🔮I predict I'm going to be a MOMMY," and revealed in another post via Instagram Stories that she's "five months in."

Throughout her pregnancy, Brooks regularly took to social media to proudly display her growing bump in photos and videos. In September, she posted an image herself in black lingerie and a red robe. In the accompanying caption, she celebrated her pregnancy with a powerful message.

"This moment is sacred. 👑 This moment is about birth and RE-birth," she wrote alongside. "👑This moment is discovering new parts of myself that I never knew existed before. 👑 This moment is about gaining clarity on what I will or will not except so that when my daughter watches me, she is clear on who she is and what she believes. 👑 This moment is understanding what’s worth my energy and what is not. 👑 This moment is unapologetically leaning on those that truly understand the definition of family and friendship.👑 This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman. I’m living and basking in the right now! And it feels damn good."

