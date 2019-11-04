Shawn Johnson Welcomes First Child With Husband Andrew East

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is a new mom!

"You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl," 27-year-old Johnson captioned a sweet black-and-white photo, posted on Instagram, in which she's holding her newborn daughter as her husband, Andrew East, has his arms wrapped around both of them.

The post was soon flooded with congratulatory responses, including from fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who wrote, "Congrats!!!!!"

East also posted about his daughter's arrival, sharing a video of himself holding their child in her nursery, writing simply, "what up." The clip is set to Ray LaMontagne's "You Are the Best Thing."

The couple also posted a photo of their newborn on her very own Instagram account. In the image, their daughter is swaddled in a blanket and wearing a pink baby beanie with a bow.

In April, Johnson and her hubby announced that they were expecting their first child with another sweet post in which they are both pointing to Johnson's belly during an outdoor shoot.

"@theeastbaby ... we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love," she captioned the photo. "@andrewdeast WE DID IT!"

East also shared a short video of him and Johnson holding baby shoes, while more precious pics from their photo shoot were added to their baby's Instagram account.

In fall 2017, Johnson and East shared with fans and followers that they had experienced a miscarriage. The couple shared a YouTube video in which Johnson shared her reaction to the tragic ordeal.

"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life. My husband, Andrew, and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news," Johnson, who miscarried naturally at six weeks along, said in the video. "I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."

