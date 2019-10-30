Kane Brown Welcomes First Child With Wife Katelyn -- See the Pic!

Kane Brown is a dad!

The "One Thing Right" singer welcomed his first child with wife Katelyn, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday -- a baby girl named Kingsley Rose Brown. The couple revealed Kingsley's first name in August, following a beautiful baby shower thrown for them by Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany.

"KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" Kane wrote alongside the first photo of his newborn daughter. The musician places a sweet kiss on Katelyn's forehead in the pic, as she lovingly gazes down at their precious bundle of joy in his arms.

Kane and Katelyn announced they were expecting their first child together in April. While speaking with ET at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in June, Brown said that he's going to be "very protective" of his daughter.



"I'm going to be very protective, but I'm going to let her do her own thing," he revealed, adding that he hoped his little girl plays sports. "I just hope she plays basketball, that's all I want. Basketball or softball, some kind of sport, all I'm hoping for."



That same night while backstage, Brown gushed to ET about being ready for fatherhood.



"I'm ready. I wish I could fast forward time," he expressed. "We have a nursery. We don't have a crib yet, but we're going to paint it…We've been getting the closet decorated with all of her clothes."



"So I go in there and just look and hold her clothes," Brown sweetly added. "I'm ready for her little pictures that she draws in school. She's going to get one side of the fridge."

