Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae have found the perfect name for their baby girl.

The country superstar and his wife are expecting their first child together, and on Wednesday revealed the name they have chosen for their daughter on the way.

"Officially announcing our baby’s name! KINGSLEY can’t wait for u to be here!!! Thank you @jasonaldean and @brittanyaldean for throwing us this awesome baby shower 💯 love you guys!!!" Brown wrote alongside a photo of the two smiling wide. In the pic, Jae holds a purple balloon with the name "Kingsley" on it.

The expectant mom also posted the same photo, writing, " THANK YOU @brittanyaldean for throwing @kanebrown_music & I the most BEAUTIFUL BABY SHOWER !!! 🎉👶🏼💕 we cant wait for you to be here KINGSLEY 👑."

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in April. ET caught up with Brown at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in June, where he said that he's going to be "very protective" when it comes to his baby girl.

"I'm going to be very protective, but I'm going to let her do her own thing," Brown revealed, adding that he hoped his little girl plays sports. "I just hope she plays basketball, that's all I want. Basketball or softball, some kind of sport, all I'm hoping for."

That same night while backstage, he gushed to ET about being ready for fatherhood and how he couldn't wait for his baby's arrival.

"I'm ready. I wish I could fast forward time," he expressed. "We have a nursery. We don't have a crib yet, but we're going to paint it…We've been getting the closet decorated with all of her clothes."

"So I go in there and just look and hold her clothes," Brown sweetly added. "I'm ready for her little pictures that she draws in school. She's going to get one side of the fridge."

