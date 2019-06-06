Kane Brown is sending his love to Granger Smith.

"I told him already, 'I just want you to know that I love you man and anything at all you ever need, I'm here for you brother and I love you, and I'm praying for ya'll," Brown expressed while ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the country singer at Thursday's CMA Fest in Nashville.

Earlier in the day, Smith revealed on Instagram that his 3-year-old son, River Kelly, died in a tragic accident.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived," Smith sadly shared. "Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father." Brown had left a comment on Smith's post, as did many of his other country colleagues, expressing his condolences.

The "Good as You" crooner, who is expecting his first child with wife Katelyn Jae, also opened up to ET about fatherhood and the first time he and Jae went to get their baby's sonogram.

"The first time we went to go see the baby and walked in the hospital, I got nervous," he admitted. "You don't really know until it hits you. So I can't even imagine what it's going to be like when we're in the delivery room."

He also added that he always wants to make sure he is there for his baby girl. "I'm always going to be there for her. I want to be that coach, if she plays sports. I want to be the coach of the team," he adorably said. "I want to be there when she graduates, when somebody breaks her heart, I want to be there all the time."

While he waits for the arrival of his baby girl, Brown is ready to deliver an amazing show for his fans at this year's CMA Fest.

"CMA Fest, for me, makes it special because my fans are what got me started and we get to give back to them. I get to see a lot of familiar faces," he said about being part of the festival. "I get to play Nissan Stadium, which is awesome, and it's going to be a good time."

The CMA Fest airs August on ABC. For more on Brown and how he's going to be a "protective" father, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Country Stars Rally Around Granger Smith After Death of His 3-Year-Old Son

Country Singer Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son Dies After 'Tragic Accident'

Kane Brown Says He's Going to 'Be Very Protective' as a Father (Exclusive)

Related Gallery