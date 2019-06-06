The country music community is sending prayers and condolences to Granger Smith and his family.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old singer revealed that his and wife Amber Bartlett's 3-year-old son, River, died after a tragic accident.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived," Smith wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his late son. "Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."

Smith also shares two other children -- Lincoln, 5, and London, 7 -- with his wife.

Upon hearing the tragic news, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and many more country superstars and colleagues expressed their heartbreak in Smith's comments.

"I can't imagine what y'all are going thru," Aldean wrote. "Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for you guys."

Morris wrote, "I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time," while Bryan wrote, "Many prayers. So sorry."

Kane Brown, who is expecting his first child with his wife, wrote, "I'm here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up."

See more messages Smith and his family received, below.

Thoughts and prayers with @GrangerSmith and his family 🙏🏻 Such a nice and humble guy every time I’ve ever been around him and you hate for anyone to be going through something like this, but especially someone like Granger. https://t.co/hURlzr7iZV — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) June 6, 2019

@GrangerSmith man, I’m truly sorry for you and your family. I can’t imagine the hurt you all must feel right now. We are all thinking about you guys and sending our love. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) June 6, 2019

Thinking about you @GrangerSmith . love you man. so sorry to hear what you are going through. my listeners feel the same. lots and lots of love coming from us. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) June 6, 2019

@GrangerSmith I’m so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you & your family. Love you buddy. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 6, 2019

My thoughts and prayers are with my friend @GrangerSmith and his family today. Can’t begin to imagine what they’re going through — Jordan Rager (@Jordan_Rager) June 6, 2019

Praying for my friend @GrangerSmith and his family. Can’t even begin to comprehend what they’re having to face right now. — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) June 6, 2019

To hear what @GrangerSmith and his family is going through has put quite a lot in perspective. I’m absolutely heart broken for them, and I pray for strength and peace for their family. Life is precious, be thankful for the time you have with who you have. — Jake Worthington (@JDW_Music) June 6, 2019

