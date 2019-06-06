Country Stars Rally Around Granger Smith After Death of His 3-Year-Old Son
The country music community is sending prayers and condolences to Granger Smith and his family.
On Thursday, the 39-year-old singer revealed that his and wife Amber Bartlett's 3-year-old son, River, died after a tragic accident.
"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived," Smith wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his late son. "Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."
Smith also shares two other children -- Lincoln, 5, and London, 7 -- with his wife.
Upon hearing the tragic news, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and many more country superstars and colleagues expressed their heartbreak in Smith's comments.
"I can't imagine what y'all are going thru," Aldean wrote. "Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for you guys."
Morris wrote, "I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time," while Bryan wrote, "Many prayers. So sorry."
Kane Brown, who is expecting his first child with his wife, wrote, "I'm here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up."
See more messages Smith and his family received, below.
