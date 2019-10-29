Ricky Martin Welcomes a Son Named Renn -- See the Pic

Ricky Martin is a dad again!

The Puerto Rican crooner and his husband, Jwan Yosef, have welcomed a baby boy named Renn Martin-Yosef.

Martin shared the news by posting a photo with the little one on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the pic, the couple can be seen smiling, despite their heads being cropped, while Martin cradles the newborn.

“Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido. #Elbebéhanacido,” Martin captioned the photo.

The phrase translates to, “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born. #TheBabyHasBeenBorn.”

The pair is already parents to 11-year-old twins, Valentino and Matteo, and a daughter, Lucia, whom they shared had joined their family last New Year’s Eve.

Martin announced they were preparing to welcome a fourth child while accepting the HRC National Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in late September.

“By the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant,” he said toward the end of his speech. “We are waiting. I love big families!"

Martin previously opened up to ET about life with three children.

"I haven't slept for 15 days," Martin said about adjusting to family life with little Lucia in January. "Nobody sleeps in the house, it's really cool. It's insane but it's beautiful. I'm so happy."

See more on recent Martin below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ricky Martin Expecting Fourth Child -- See His Sweet Announcement!

Maluma and Ricky Martin Get Our Hearts Racing in Beachside 'No Se Me Quita' Music Video

Ricky Martin Introduces His Little ‘Light’ Lucia -- See the Cute Pic!

Ricky Martin Says He Hasn't Slept in 15 Days After Welcoming Baby Girl (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery