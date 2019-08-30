Maluma and Ricky Martin are heating things up!

The Colombian crooner and the music legend dropped the colorful and fun music video for their latest collaboration, "No Se Me Quita," on Friday, and we can't get enough of it.

The beachside-set video -- directed by Nuno -- shows the studs jamming out on the sand, surrounded by a slew of dancing lifeguards in yellow bathing suits and giant pink inflatable flamingos. As the two sing and dance along to the catchy track, Martin helps Maluma get a woman's attention by pretending that he needs CPR.

In another scene, the two artists, dressed in their stylish ensembles, party it up in an underwater location.

"No Se Me Quita" is featured on Maluma's latest album, 11:11, which dropped earlier this year.

This is the second collaboration the two have done together. They previously teamed up for "Vente Pa' Ca," which was released in 2016.

ET spoke with Maluma in May about how grateful he is for all his recent collaborations and getting to work with Latin music royalty.

"So many amazing things have happened in my life," Maluma reflected. "I recently dropped my song, 'HP,' which did well. I've been releasing a lot of new music. I also did a song with Becky G, 'La Repuesta.' I had the honor of writing a song for Marc Anthony, 'Parecen Viernes.'"

"I will also be going on tour in Mexico, the U.S. and Europe," he added before taking a moment to reiterate that he's "working hard to make all my dreams come true."

