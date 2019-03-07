Maluma Announces Dates for U.S. '11:11 Tour' -- Check Them Out!
Maluma is going on tour!
A week after releasing his new single, "HP," the Colombian crooner announced on Thursday the dates for the North American leg of his 2019 tour. Named 11:11 Tour, after his upcoming album, the "Felices Los Cuatro" singer will make a stop in 21 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico and Miami.
The tour kicks off on Sept. 6 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and concludes Nov. 9 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.
Maluma took to Instagram Story to share how excited he was about announcing the tour and that tickets go on sale March 15.
Check out the dates below:
Sept. 6, San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena (Valley View)
Sept. 8, Los Angeles, CA -- The Forum
Sept. 12, Seattle, WA -- WAMU Theater
Sept. 14, Las Vegas, NV -- Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sep. 15, San Jose, CA -- SAP Center
Sept. 19, Laredo, TX -- Sames Auto Arena
Sept. 21, Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 22, El Paso, AZ -- Don Haskins Center
Sept. 26, Mcallen, TX -- Bert Ogden Arena
Sept. 27, Houston, TX -- Toyota Center
Sept. 28, San Antonio, TX -- AT&T Center
Sept. 29, Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center
Oct. 3, Boston, MA -- Agganis Arena
Oct. 4, New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden Arena
Oct. 6, Toronto, Canada -- CAA Centre
Oct. 10, Orlando, FL -- Amway Center
Oct. 11, Miami, FL -- AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 13, Washington DC -- EagleBank Arena
Oct. 18, Chicago, IL -- Allstate Arena
Oct. 20, Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center
Nov. 9, San Juan, PR -- Coliseo de Puerto Rico
For more Maluma, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Maluma Drops New Single and Music Video for 'HP' -- Watch!
Maluma Teases Collaboration With Madonna: 'Ms. Crazy & Mr. Safe'
Maluma and Karol G Perform 'Créeme' Live for the First Time
Related Gallery