Maluma is going on tour!

A week after releasing his new single, "HP," the Colombian crooner announced on Thursday the dates for the North American leg of his 2019 tour. Named 11:11 Tour, after his upcoming album, the "Felices Los Cuatro" singer will make a stop in 21 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico and Miami.

The tour kicks off on Sept. 6 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and concludes Nov. 9 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Maluma took to Instagram Story to share how excited he was about announcing the tour and that tickets go on sale March 15.

Instagram Story

Check out the dates below:

Sept. 6, San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena (Valley View)

Sept. 8, Los Angeles, CA -- The Forum

Sept. 12, Seattle, WA -- WAMU Theater

Sept. 14, Las Vegas, NV -- Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sep. 15, San Jose, CA -- SAP Center

Sept. 19, Laredo, TX -- Sames Auto Arena

Sept. 21, Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 22, El Paso, AZ -- Don Haskins Center

Sept. 26, Mcallen, TX -- Bert Ogden Arena

Sept. 27, Houston, TX -- Toyota Center

Sept. 28, San Antonio, TX -- AT&T Center

Sept. 29, Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center

Oct. 3, Boston, MA -- Agganis Arena

Oct. 4, New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden Arena

Oct. 6, Toronto, Canada -- CAA Centre

Oct. 10, Orlando, FL -- Amway Center

Oct. 11, Miami, FL -- AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 13, Washington DC -- EagleBank Arena

Oct. 18, Chicago, IL -- Allstate Arena

Oct. 20, Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center

Nov. 9, San Juan, PR -- Coliseo de Puerto Rico

For more Maluma, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maluma Drops New Single and Music Video for 'HP' -- Watch!

Maluma Teases Collaboration With Madonna: 'Ms. Crazy & Mr. Safe'

Maluma and Karol G Perform 'Créeme' Live for the First Time

Related Gallery