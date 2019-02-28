Maluma Drops New Music Video for 'HP' -- Watch!

Maluma baby!

The 25-year-old singer released his new single "HP," which will be part of his upcoming fourth album, 11:11, to be released later this year.

Filmed in Miami's popular Wynwood area, the vibrant and colorful video was directed by Nuno Gomes and features Israeli supermodel Neta Alchimister. The video, entirely in Spanish, follows a young woman ready to hit the town in an effort to forget her unfaithful boyfriend.

The song's hook explains all the mischievous action: "Quiere salir, fumar, beber, subir un video pa que lo vea el!"

Maluma, surrounded by an army of male and female dancers, dons several sporty looks -- all accentuating the Colombian singer's best assets. The highly stylized video cuts and animation also help convey the video's playful tone.

Last week, Maluma won Pop/Rock Artist at Premio Lo Nuestro and teased a collaboration with Madonna on social media. For more on Maluma, watch the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

