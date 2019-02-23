Maluma Teases Collaboration With Madonna: 'Ms. Crazy & Mr. Safe'

Could there be a collaboration in the works between Maluma and Madonna?

The 25-year-old "Felices Los 4" crooner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself with the only and only Queen of Pop. In the snap, Maluma wears a cream sweater as he sits next to the "Like a Virgin" singer, who's all dolled up in a floral printed shirt and wearing a black hat. The two appear to be in a recording studio.

"Ms. Crazy & Mr. Safe 🖤," the Colombian singer wrote alongside his photo. Madonna also left a comment, writing, "Me Gusta," which translates to "I like it."

Madonna also shared two photos of her and Maluma in the studio, writing, "Cooking up some Fuego over here!...............🔥🔥🔥! @maluma."

Just a couple days ago, an soundless Instagram Story video was posted in which Madonna is in the recording booth, tracking her vocals. Maluma, in his beige sweater, is seen jamming along and smiling.

Maluma has been teasing various collaborations in the past couple of weeks, including one with The Black Eyed Peas. "They know what time it is 🔥 @bep #1111," he wrote on Wednesday alongside a pic of him with Will.I.Am and Taboo.

He also got reggaeton fans whirled up when he posted a photo of himself with J Balvin, and joked about making a song together.

Balvin, on his end, will soon be coming out with a new track, titled "I Can't Get Enough," featuring Selena Gomez, Tainy and Benny Blanco. ET caught up with the singer just this past week, where he dished on what fans can expect from the upcoming tune..

Watch below to hear what he shared.

