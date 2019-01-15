Maluma Thanks Fans for Their Support After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Maluma is focusing on his health and recovery after undergoing knee surgery.

The 24-year-old Colombian crooner took to Instagram on Tuesday to update fans after he had posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

"Thank you for all your well wishes during this time. For about eight months, I had a rupture in the ligaments of my right knee," Maluma wrote in Spanish. "With that injury, I continued doing a lot of activities and my Fame tour."

The "Mala Mia" singer continued explaining that he's taking the time to focus on his health and recovery so he can give the "best of himself this year." “I ask you for a small prayer that will surely fill me with a lot of light and motivation. Thank you again for being so attentive and wishing me a speedy recovery," he concluded.

Instagram Story

On Monday, Maluma shared a hospital pic, captioning it, "Siempre andamos positivos ...✌🏻," which translates to "We're always positive."

There's no doubt that the Latin heartthrob went full force in 2018. He embarked on his F.A.M.E world tour, won his first Latin GRAMMY, performed his hit, "Felices los 4," at the MTV Video Music Awards, and his album, F.A.M.E., landed on the top spot on Billboard's Top Latin Album chart.

See more of Maluma's incredible year in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maluma and Karol G Perform 'Créeme' Live for the First Time

Maluma Wins First Latin GRAMMY After Snub at Last Year's Show

Maluma Brings the Heat: A Look Back at His Sexiest Music Videos

Related Gallery