Ricky Martin Expecting Fourth Child -- See His Sweet Announcement!

Ricky Martin's got another baby on the way!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor shared the news while accepting the HRC National Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

"Jwan, I don't see you, but my husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo... I love you with all my heart. You're my strength," he told his family in a sweet shout-out.

"Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, for she's also the light of my life. And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," Martin said, letting out a huge smile. "I love big families!"

Martin announced that he and artist Jwan Yosef had tied the knot in January 2018, just over a year after revealing their engagement. The couple's soon-to-be bundle of joy will join Lucia, 9 months, and Matteo and Valentino, 11.

ET spoke with Martin at the 2019 Golden Globes in January, where he gushed about his expanding family and life with a newborn. "I haven't slept for 15 days," he joked. "Nobody sleeps in the house, it's really cool. It's insane but it's beautiful. I'm so happy."

"We love this, this is my career, I've been doing this since I was 12 years old," he said of show business. "I was born doing this, but there's nothing like the tranquility at home, when you have your kids running when you open the door of your house and they run toward you and they say, 'Daddy, Daddy, welcome home!' It's the best thing."

