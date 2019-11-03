Joanna Krupa Welcomes First Child With Husband Douglas Nunes

Congratulations are in order for Joanna Krupa!

The Real Housewives of Miamialum has welcomed her first child with husband Douglas Nunes, she announced on Instagram on Sunday. Krupa shared the news alongside the first photos of her baby girl, Asha-Leigh.

"One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm," Krupa captioned the slideshow, which included photos of herself lovingly holding her newborn daughter on her chest, as well as Nunes giving Asha-Leigh a big kiss. "All I can say is women are true warriors."

Krupa, 40, announced her pregnancy in May, nine months after she and Nunes tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Benedictine Abbey in her native Poland.

The model had been documenting her pregnancy for fans, sharing the last photo of her baby bump just one day before giving birth. "Last doctors visit before we meet her ❤️🙏🏻 #39weekspregnant," Krupa wrote alongside a photo posted on Friday.

She revealed in an Oct. 25 post that she was "scared of labor" but excited for her "little angel to arrive." A week earlier, she celebrated her anniversary with Nunes.

"2 years today we met at the dog park.... life is never perfect but can’t imagine spending it with anyone else . Happy 2 years ❤️ @nunes451," she shared.

