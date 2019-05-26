Joanna Krupa is going to be a mom!

The Real Housewives of Miami star revealed with a sweet photo on Sunday morning that she and husband Douglas Nunes will be welcoming their first child together.

"Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone," she captioned an image of herself proudly holding up a pregnancy test featuring a blue plus sign. "Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little [angel emoji]."

Fans quickly congratulated the 40-year-old reality star and her husband on their soon-to-be bundle of joy in the comments.

The exciting news comes just nine months after Krupa and her businessman beau tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Benedictine Abbey in the model's native Poland.

"We did it! @nunes451... dress @sylwiaromaniukcouture @ewa_pieczarka @malgorzata_urbanska_mua @justyna_bulinska #krakow #tyniec it was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love," she captioned a photo of herself in her wedding dress alongside her new husband.

"The couple wanted to elope but decided to have close family and friends," a source told ET of the event. "There was about 30 people at the wedding... the couple is over the moon excited for their future."

The Poland'sNext Top Model judge and her husband got engaged in March 2018. She announced the news in an Instagram photo showing her hand sporting a huge new sparkler. "Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household," she captioned the pic.

Krupa's marriage to Nunes is her second, following her marriage to nightclub owner Romain Zago, which lasted from 2013 to 2017. This will be both Nunes and Krupa's first child.

