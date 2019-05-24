Nick Carter is going to be a father of two!

The 39-year-old Backstreet Boys member took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already share a 3-year-old son, Odin.

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for 🌈. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family," Carter captioned an adorable, rainbow-tinted shot of him holding Kitt's growing belly as Odin gives it a sweet kiss.

The happy news comes after a tragedy for the couple, who revealed that Kitt suffered a miscarriage last September.

"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. 😢. I’m heart broken," Carter tweeted at the time, adding that the baby was "a little sister for Odin" in a followup message.

It was the couple's second miscarriage, with the first coming before Odin's birth.

ET caught up with Carter after he and Kitt welcomed Odin and he couldn't help but gush about fatherhood.

"He's just a bundle of joy and it melts my heart and gives me purpose and reason to keep on staying healthy, staying motivated and all of those things," he told ET. "He's a really good, solid thing for me to have in my life."

