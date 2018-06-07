See Nick Carter's Celebratory Yoga Pose After the Backstreet Boys' First CMT Music Awards Win (Exclusive)

Nick Carter is a yogi!

The Backstreet Boy struck an arabesque-like pose following the group's CMT Music Awards win for Performance of the Year with Florida Georgia Line. ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with the guys — Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough — backstage following their big win.

"I'm going to actually go do some yoga with them in a couple days. Me and Tyler are going to go do yoga," Nick, 38, said of Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Following the Nashville awards show, the group was heading to hang out with their co-winners, but their celebrations don't get as crazy as you might expect.

"We just have like cake and punch and ice cream and just kind of hang out," Howie, 44, quipped.

"I mean look they're both husbands and Tyler is now a family man so it doesn't get too wild," 46-year-old Kevin said. "We just have a good time and they're good people and we enjoy being with them."

In addition to having fun hanging together, the boy band credits the duo with introducing them to the country music world.

"Definitely thanks to Florida Georgia Line and CMT, absolutely," Howie said of their winning performance of "Everybody" from CMT Crossroads. "They opened their arms their hearts to us. They introduced us to the country world and you guys have embraced us ... you guys have really truly taken in the Backstreet Boys, and we really appreciate that."

Kevin expanded: "That's exactly what Crossroads is about, pulling people together from different genres and breaking down the walls a little bit because we're all music lovers. I don't think there's one person on this planet that only listens to one thing ... I listen to everything, I listen to all kinds of music and that's what Crossroads is about."

The guys also expressed their gratitude and shared their secrets behind their epic comeback.

"We work really hard, we love what we do, we care about each other. It ain't always flowers and roses between us," Kevin said. " One day at a time. One song at a time. One project at a time."

"And lots of love from radio recently," Howie added.

"We're never being something that we're not, that's the thing," Brian, 43, explained. "We're always being us and I hope that people can see that. You know that's all it is. We just love music, we love to be performers and it's blessed our lives tremendously."

