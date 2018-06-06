CMT Awards 2018: Backstreet Boys Bring the Moves Performing 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'

Fresh off of winning CMT Performance of the Year with Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys brought their first new song in years to the 2018 CMT Music Awards stage on Wednesday night.

The group may not be country crooners, but all the country music fans in Nashville embraced them enthusiastically as they performed their new song, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

In a stripped-down performance with their trademark choreography (and lots of fog machine action), they showed that they haven't missed a step since we last saw them live.

Ahead of their performance, ET caught up with Backstreet backstage, where they expressed humility on their big win.

"It feels amazing," Kevin Richardson shared.

"Yeah we are overwhelmed," Howie D. added. "We definitely didn't expect this especially when we saw the category and all the nominees."

The last time we saw new material from the Backstreet Boys was in 2013, when they released their last album, In a World Like This. That's not to say that they haven't been putting out music at all though. Backstreet Boy AJ McClean on Monday debuted his first solo country track, "Back Porch Bottle Service." And, of course, there was their collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “God, Your Mama, and Me.”

