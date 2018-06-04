Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Debuts First Track from Country-Inspired Solo Record

Sign us up for some back porch bottle service!

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean has officially entered the country arena with “Back Porch Bottle Service,” the first single from the singer’s upcoming country-inspired solo record.

The cruisy new summer tune showcases the musician's soulful vocals and features a rap from his producer bestie, Jordan James.

The 40-year-old boy band heartthrob dropped the new track on Monday night, ahead of his “Backyard Party” launch event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

“I am beyond excited,” he said on Instagram Stories on Monday. “Tomorrow is the big day of me debuting my solo music here in Nashville and tonight I decided to pop in to my boy Darius Rucker’s private event and sing a little diddy with him.”

Following Tuesday’s launch party, McLean will be joined by bandmates Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter, for an appearance at Wednesday’s 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

The "I Want It That Way" crooners have been somewhat adopted by the country music community following their popular 2016 Florida Georgia Line collaborative hit, “God Your Mama and Me.”

The swoon-worthy song lead to the group’s epic closing performance at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, as well an episode of CMT’s Crossroads -- for which they’ve received a CMT Awards nomination for Performance of the Year for “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)"

Following the killer collab with Florida Georgia Line, McLean, who previously released a solo record Have It All, continued to explore country music, working with acclaimed songwriters including Brett Tyler and Clint Lagerberg.

This is such a surreal feeling. I can’t believe the moment is finally here. #BackPorchBottleService is out now! Your support so far has meant the world to me and I can’t wait to hear what you all think. Listen wherever you get your music now at https://t.co/4AABhtsRnf Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/2H4tKPPpGH — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) June 5, 2018

In April, the doting dad spoke to ET about exploring a new genre.

"Doing that song with [FGL], "God, Your Mama, and Me," and then doing Crossroads, the Smooth Tour, just kind of being submerged in the whole Nashville scene, was so inspiring to me," he explained. "And out of all genres, country is probably now one of my favorites. It's all about telling a story; every song is so relatable to anyone, but my goal is a little different. I want to come in and I want to disrupt country. I want to shift. I want to shake things up just like FGL did. So you guys are in for a treat."

The new project comes amid the Backstreet Boys’ reignited success with new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and as the band prepare to return to Las Vegas for their Larger Than Life residency from July 25.

Check out McLean's new track here and see more on BSB below.



