Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has revealed that he and his wife, Lauren, have sadly lost their second baby.

The singer, who is currently on a solo tour in South America, shared his heartache in a series of tweets posted on Monday.

“God give us peace during this time,” Carter, 38, wrote. “I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. . I’m heart broken.”

After fans started responding with their condolences, Carter responded to one tweet, revealing that the couple -- who have a 2-year-old son, Odin -- had been expecting a little girl.

“It was a little sister for Odin…” he wrote.

The devastating news came just hours before Carter was set to take the stage in Lima, Peru, on the final date of his South American solo tour.

While he initially contemplated canceling the concert, he decided to go ahead with the gig for the sake of his loyal fans.

“I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima,” he wrote after sharing the news, before following up with another tweet an hour later.

“This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight,” said the singer and actor, who also took to the stage after losing his sister, Leslie, in 2012, explaining that he finds performing deeply cathartic.

God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. 😢. I’m heart broken. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

It was a little sister for Odin... — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and their love was chronicled in the VH1 reality series I Heart Nick Carter. While Carter previously admitted he never envisioned becoming a parent, he was thrilled as the couple announced their pregnancy in 2015, and shared his joy with ET in following months.

“It feels amazing and it's crazy how much more in love you can become when you start this phase of your life,” he said about seeing Lauren pregnant.

However, the pregnancy was not all smooth sailing. "In the beginning of this pregnancy, we had complications and weren't sure if it was going to carry through," shared Lauren, who later revealed she had lost a baby before getting pregnant with Odin. "It was just first trimester complications that passed, but I didn't completely connect with my baby until I got later into my second trimester, because I didn't know what was going to happen."

Since welcoming little Odin in 2016, Carter -- whose younger sister, Angel, is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl -- has relished first-time fatherhood and loved every minute of watching his little boy grow.

“He's just a bundle of joy and it melts my heart and gives me purpose and reason to keep on staying healthy, staying motivated and all of those things,” he told ET while reflecting on his first year as a dad. “He's a really good, solid thing for me to have in my life."

Our thoughts go out to Nick and Lauren during this difficult time.

