Congrats are in order for Danielle Brooks!

The Orange Is the New Black star took to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she's pregnant with her first child.

"So elated to finally share this news with you all," the 29-year-old actress captioned a cheery photo of herself holding a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test. "I'm happily pregnant!"

Brooks also changed her bio to read, "🔮I predict I’m going to be a MOMMY," and revealed in another post via Instagram Stories that she's "five months in."

Shortly after announcing the exciting news, plenty of Brooks' celebrity pals sent her well wishes, including fellow OITNB stars like Jackie Cruz. "Omg girl I got chills!!" she gushed. "So happy for you baby girl. Congratulations."

Natasha Lyonne also weighed in, simply writing, "Daniiiiiii," followed by congratulatory messages from Jessica Pimentel, Kimiko Glenn, Matt McGorry, Emma Myles and more.

It's an extra exciting time for Brooks and the OITNB cast, as the seventh and final season of their award-winning show returns to Netflix on Friday, July 26. In the meantime, catch up on everything you need to know about the ladies of Litchfield here, and watch the video below for hilarious bloopers from season six!

