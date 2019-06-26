An era is coming to an end for Netflix.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform debuted the trailer for the seventh and final season of one of its first original series, Orange Is the New Black. (This past year, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt also drew to a close.)

Adapted from the memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison, the series followed Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), who was sentenced to spend time in a minimum-security women’s prison. It quickly blossomed into an ensemble comedy that followed the many lives of the women behind bars as they navigated eccentric characters and trying times.

In its final season, the remaining women are forced to come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper, having completed her sentence, struggles with life on the outside. Meanwhile, things in maximum security continues on without her as Taystee (Danielle Brooks) and Cindy’s (Adrienne C. Moore) friendship hangs in the balance of a looming life sentence, Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and her kitchen staff are confronted by the prison’s newest profit stream and others chase drugs, dreams and unrealized potential.

In the emotional trailer, Netflix teases an “epic conclusion” to the series “that changed everything” with glimpses of all the fans’ favorite characters, including Daya (Dascha Polanco), Maritza (Diane Guerrero), Flaca (Jackie Cruz), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Alex (Laura Prepon), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) and more.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also debuted the key art for the season, which was designed by the show’s passionate fans. According to the release, “ten dedicated, talented, and diverse artists from across the globe -- the UK, Armenia, Brazil, Italy and the US -- were hand selected via social media to have their showpiece displayed across buses, buildings and billboards all over the world.”

Netflix

Orange Is the New Black returns Friday, July 26 only on Netflix.

