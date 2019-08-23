There are new developments in Chris Soules' court case.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Friday, the 37-year-old former Bachelor agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence to serve two years of probation for his involvement in a car crash in Aurora, Iowa, in April 2017 that left one man dead. He also "waived his right to appear for sentencing [on Tuesday]."

According to the documents, Soules has consented to "sentencing him to the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections in order to serve a two year prison term for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, suspend the same and commit him to supervision of the first judicial district department of correctional services for two years."

He also has to pay a fine of $625 plus the applicable 35 percent surcharge and court costs. The judge has yet to sign off on the plea agreement, but that is likely to happen at the hearing on Tuesday.

Soules was arrested on April 24, 2017, after police alleged that he fled the scene of a car collision before officers arrived. The Iowa State Patrol crash report claims that he was driving a Chevy pickup truck when he rear-ended a John Deere tractor-trailer. The person driving the tractor-trailer, later identified as 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher, was taken in an ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which he pleaded not guilty to in May 2017. In September 2017, he filed a motion to dismiss all charges in his felony hit and run case. In court documents obtained by ET at the time, one of his lawyers, Gina Messamer, argued that while Soules was required to return to the scene of the crash by law, he did all he could before leaving the scene.

Last January, a judge denied his motion to dismiss the case against him. The season 19 Bachelor ended up striking a plea deal last November and filed a written guilty plea to a reduced charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury -- an aggravated misdemeanor.

