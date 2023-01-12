Corinne Olympios and Jerry Morris have called it quits. A source tells ET that their busy careers and "trust issues" are behind the sudden breakup.

"Corinne Olympios and Jerry Morris have broken up due to their busy careers and trust issues. The breakup happened rather suddenly and friends of the couple were surprised to hear the news," the source shares.

Despite the shocking split, the source says the Bachelor alum is "doing great and excited about her next chapter."

"Corinne and Jerry still want to try to remain on good terms," the source adds. "Their lives were just going in different directions."

Olympios' rep confirmed the pair were dating back in June, with a source telling ET that the 31-year-old was "really happy" with the music manager.

"Corinne Olympios is dating Jerry Morris and she's really happy with him and he treats her super well," the source said at the time.

"Corinne has been dating Jerry and she’s really happy. It’s a new relationship, in the beginning stages, but she’s really excited. He treats her amazing, and she’s optimistic, while enthusiastic to see how their relationship develops," Olympios' rep added.

Prior to Morris, Olympios was linked to entrepreneur Vincent Fratantoni. The two split in September 2021, after two years of dating.

Fratantoni confirmed the news to ET shortly after their breakup.

"Yes, we did break up," Fratantoni told ET. "The relationship wasn’t working, and I didn’t want to waste any more time. I hope she finds happiness with whoever she meets in the near future."

Meanwhile, a separate source told ET at the time that the pair ended their relationship because "they both wanted different things."

Fans first got to know Olympios on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017. She went on to appear on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.

