Corinne Olympios has a new boo! A source tells ET that the Bachelor alum is dating Jerry Morris and is "really happy with him."

"Corinne Olympios is dating Jerry Morris and she's really happy with him and he treats her super well," the source shared.

According to Olympios' rep, though the relationship is still in the "beginning stages" the reality TV star is excited to see how their relationship "develops."

"Corinne has been dating Jerry and she’s really happy. It’s a new relationship, in the beginning stages, but she’s really excited. He treats her amazing and she’s optimistic, while enthusiastic to see how their relationship develops," a rep for Olympios told ET.

Olympios' relationship with the music manager comes almost a year after calling it quits with entrepreneur, Vincent Fratantoni after two years of dating.

Frantantoni confirmed the news to ET shortly after their breakup in September.

"Yes, we did break up," Frantantoni told ET. "The relationship wasn’t working and I didn’t want to waste any more time. I hope she finds happiness with whoever she meets in the near future."

Meanwhile, a separate source told ET at the time that the pair ended their relationship because "they both wanted different things."

"Corinne is doing her own thing and staying busy with friends. She moved out of Vincent's house in Arizona and she is living in Miami again," the source said. "She wants to go to New York and spend some time there and go out."

The pair was first linked in December 2019. The next month, Olympios revealed on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that she and Fratantoni first connected over Instagram, liking and commenting on each other's photos for years before eventually going on a date.

In the same interview, Olympios expressed her hope that she'd be off the market "for good this time" amid her relationship with Fratantoni.

Fans first got to know Olympios on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017. She went on to appear on season four of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.

