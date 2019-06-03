Corinne Olympios is adding singer to her resume.

The former Bachelor star is working on a career in music, she told ET's Katie Krause at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday.

"I'm working with a bunch of different studios on some digital projects and TV projects. I got my book still going on. I'm getting into music soon," she shared. "It's like, rock, country, pop."

The blonde beauty -- who built an empire out of her memorable appearance on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017 -- said her first single will probably be released this winter. Olympios joked she was "getting into the soul of singing" at Wango Tango.

"It's actually the first time I'm talking about it," she shared. "I'm already a pop star. Just add the music and there you go."

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Olympios is also getting ready to take the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Jon Yunger, whom she's been dating for over a year.

"We have been [talking about engagement] for a while. It's coming very soon," she teased. "He knows what I like. I don't want a diamond... I want something totally different."

"I've been engaged before. I've had a diamond. All the people on The Bachelor get a diamond. Like, I don't want a diamond. It's so like, 'Ugh, the diamond!' I want something different."

As for whether she'll be watching to find out if Hannah Brown gets a diamond on this season of The Bachelorette, Olympios said she'll occasionally tune in.

"If I'm home, I'll watch," she said. "I don't really mind her... I watch when I can, and if I can't, I can't."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert is set to air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alum Corinne Olympios Reveals She Once Tried to 'Escape' Like Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

Corinne Olympios Reflects on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal 1 Year Later (Exclusive)

Why One of Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' Suitors Says Luke P. Isn't There for the Right Reasons (Exclusive)

Related Gallery