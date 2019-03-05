Colton Underwood may be the first person to escape The Bachelor -- but he's not the first to try.

While recapping Monday's dramatic episode with ET's Lauren Zima on Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday, Corinne Olympios revealed that she tried to escape on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017.

"I tried to escape once, it did not work. And I got in really big trouble. So I can't even imagine that panic they had in another country, pitch black, no communication," the Miami native said of the show's reaction to Underwood's fence jump. "That's a much bigger deal than people actually realize."

Olympios' attempted escape from The Bachelor happened earlier in the season, while she and the cast were in New Orleans. "I was having a Corinne night. I drank a little too much. I just wanted to call my mom. No one was letting me call my mom. I was like, 'I'm going to escape and go down to the lobby,'" she recalled. I remember I just saw the hotel room door a little bit open, and I just darted and I ran, and I was like, 'Get me out of here!'"

"I ran all the way to the elevator, did not make it very far, got in a lot of trouble," Olympios added, explaining that with a production as large as The Bachelor, it's a liability and safety issue when producers don't have eyes on contestants. "Everyone knows where you are at all times. You're never alone. It was the safest I ever felt... it was like having a 24-hour Raquel."

As for Underwood's much-hyped fence jump, the Platinum Beauty Shop founder said she understood his motives. "He didn't get to fully express himself to Cassie... it all hit him right after, and he was like, 'I need my frickin' space right now,'" she said.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum said Underwood should have used his time with Cassie to actually fight for her, like he said he would.

"I think he should have been like, 'Listen, I'm going to tell the girls to leave. This is what I want. I want it with you, and I am done. I'm done with this show, I'm done with the other girls, you stay here, I'm going to go send them home. This is real for me. Let's go talk to your dad right now,'" she shared, calling his fantasy suite date with Tayshia "so awkward." "I feel like you just already know [who you want to choose] at that point."

While speaking with ET at the show's "Women Tell All" taping, Underwood explained why he so badly wanted to fight for Cassie, even though she told him that she wasn't "in love" with him, and wasn't sure she could get there with him.

"I think making that statement is something I would make in any relationship that I'm in. You have to choose to love somebody, you have to choose to fight for anybody you're in a relationship with," he said. "I think that's what love is, and that's what being in a relationship is all about."

But where does that leave his relationships with Tayshia and Hannah G. (who didn't even get her fantasy suite)? "I mean, there's two other relationships, so I obviously have to [make some] decisions moving forward: Where do I go now? What's going to happen next? And you get those answers," he promised.

The Bachelor's "Women Tell All" special airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Underwood's journey will continue with a two-night finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.

