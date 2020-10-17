'Bachelor' Alum Courtney Robertson Marries Fiancé Humberto Preciado

Courtney Robertson is a married woman! The Bachelor alum and her fiancé, Humberto Preciado, have tied the knot.

The couple held an intimate ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, on Friday, per People. The celebration was held outdoors with only immediate family. Ahead of their wedding weekend, Robertson posted a photo of herself at the Montelucia Resort and Spa.

"Heading into our wedding weekend feeling as relaxed as can be," she captioned the pic. "Huge thanks to my maid of honor @rachlmolina & incredible Aunt @jejubrma for the pamper day ♥️."

Robertson and Preciado's wedding comes almost four months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Joaquin. The couple had announced their engagement, as well as their pregnancy news, in December 2019.

"Happy Holidays from the three of us," Robertson captioned a slideshow of pics, the first of which showed her and Preciado standing together and holding a baby onesie with "I [Heart] NY" printed on the front.

"I can’t wait to marry this man, with our son there ?" Robertson added. "Easiest “YES” I’ve ever said ?"

Robertson competed for Ben Flajnik's heart on season 16 of The Bachelor in 2012. She accepted Flajnik's proposal in the season finale, but they broke up in October 2012.

Robertson also dated Arie Luynedyk Jr. before getting together with Preciado.

