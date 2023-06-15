Kelley Flanagan is making her new relationship Instagram official. Shortly after her split with Peter Weber, the 31-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram to share a pic with her new man, Ari Raptis.

In the photo, the couple is dressed to the nines with Flanagan in a one-shoulder black gown and her beau in a classic tuxedo. Flanagan captioned the pic with three red heart emojis.

The stunning shot was taken earlier this month at Flanagan's sister's wedding at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

The post comes after Flanagan and Weber called it quits in April.

"Kelley and Peter broke up," a source told ET at the time. "The distance was becoming too much for them and they realized they are just different people. They still have respect for each other."

Weber and Flanagan dated on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. Though Weber broke up with Flanagan during the season, the pair reconnected in April 2020, after things didn't work out with his initial pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, or his runner-up, Madison Prewett.

The pair broke up in 2021 and publicly discussed their relationship after the fact. Flanagan said that she would not be "in communication" with Weber post-split, and admitted that things with him had ended "on really bad terms."

After Flanagan's comments, Weber said on his Bachelors in the City podcast that the whole thing was "very calculated." Even so, Weber said his romance with Flanagan was "the best relationship that I have ever had in my life."

They rekindled their romance in the summer of 2022, before ultimately ending things for good in April 2023.

