The Bachelor alum Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have officially called it quits after three years of dating. ET confirmed their breakup on Tuesday.

A source tells ET, "Kelley and Peter broke up. The distance was becoming too much for them and they realized they are just different people. They still have respect for each other."

Weber first met Flanagan while starring in season 24 of The Bachelor, but he sent her home after week 7 before ultimately proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss. He later ended his engagement to Sluss and briefly reunited with Madi Prewett for a short-lived romance.

Weber and Flanagan then ran into each other a few months later in Miami at the Super Bowl in February 2020, and later confirmed their relationship in April 2020.

The couple took their relationship to Instagram that May, when Weber wrote, "You caught me. Let the adventure begin," beneath a photo of them in the cockpit of a small plane (Weber is a pilot by trade).

Weber and Flanagan then broke up briefly in 2021, when Weber told ET, "Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn't better or worse than the other; we're just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her."

They were later spotted together in 2022, almost a year after their initial breakup, and confirmed their relationship again in September 2022.

"They are seeing where things go again and they're both happy," a source told ET at the time.

