'Bachelor' Alum Kendall Long Is Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage

There’s another Bachelor Nation wedding on the horizon! Kendall Long revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Mitchell Sage. The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared the news on Tuesday via Instagram.

"We're engaged!! 💍✨ It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch 🥰," Long captioned the photo set that started with a picture of her planting a kiss on her fiancé while he lifts her in the air.

"I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you! So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country 🇩🇪 💍 I’ve heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful. But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can’t wait to officially be a Sagely 💕," she added.

Long's announcement also included more moments from the proposal, a group shot of her and Sage raising glasses with their parents and an up-close shot of the ring.

Long’s announcement was met with celebration from fellow members of Bachelor Nation.

"Way to take a hint mitch! 🙌🙌," Dean Unglert wrote.

"So so, so happy for you! Congratulations!," Ali Manno added.

"YAY!!!!!! Omg crying the happiest of tears, biggest congrats to you two ❤️," Becca Kufrin said.

Long’s journey to love began on the season 22 of The Bachelor, when she competed for the love of Arie Luyendyk Jr. After leaving without romance, Long appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. During her time on the show, she found love with Joe Amabile.

After two years of dating, though, the couple called it quits. Amabile got engaged to Serena Pitt in 2021.

Long officially began dating Sage in February 2022, before making their love Instagram official two months later.

“By the way, I’m in love 🥰,” Long captioned the post that featured a series of pictures of her and Sage being silly for the camera. “And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder 😉💕."

