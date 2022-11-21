Lauren Alaina is not only doin' fine -- she's engaged!

While onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, the 28-year-old country singer revealed her boyfriend, Cam Arnold, proposed. "I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember," she told the audience, referencing her induction into the Opry earlier this year. "I didn't think this year could get any better, and [Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.' Everybody, this is my fiancé. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody."

On Instagram, the bride-to-be showed off her new bling in photos taken with her future husband backstage. "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry," she wrote on Instagram. "I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. 💍 #Laurnold 📸: @hannahkikphoto."

The performer was previously engaged to Alexander Hopkins before the two split in 2019. "While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years," they said in part of a joint statement at the time. "We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives."

Since splitting from her ex, John Crist, in 2019, Alaina has kept her new romance with Arnold out of the spotlight.

"This is the first time I'm showing Cameron to the world. He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life," she told People. "He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn't have before him. We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started. I can't wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. I'm so excited for everyone to know who he and we are. The best is still to come."

