Lauren Alaina is opening up about her ex-boyfriend, John Crist, following the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

The country singer announced her breakup from Crist in mid-September, just before her debut on Dancing With the Stars. She said their split was undramatic. Earlier this month, five women came forward to Christian magazine Charisma News detailing their allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian. He issued a lengthy apology to ET, writing in part, "While I am not guilty of everything I've been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this -- I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly."

In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima following Monday night's episode of DWTS, Alaina said she hasn't spoken to Crist. "I have not talked to him recently, no. But I wish him and everyone in his story the best," she said. "I'm not really involved in that."

"A breakup is always hard, but I've just been really focused on myself and dancing each week and doing my best," Alaina shared of their split.

"All I want to do is the right steps on that dance floor," she added.

In his apology, Crist -- who dated Alaina from May to September -- said that he has "privately sought and received regular professional treatment for my sexual sin and addiction struggles." "I'm committed to getting healing and freedom from my sin and have decided to cancel my remaining tour dates this year and to postpone all future commitments in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically," he shared.

"Those closest to me -- my family, team and close friends -- have known about this battle for some time, and now you do too. I'm ashamed of my behavior and I'm so sorry for hurting so many people. I don't blame anyone but myself. I'm responsible for my actions and I've repented and am taking full ownership. I realize it will be difficult for some people to ever forgive me, and I accept that as a result of my bad decisions and actions," he added.

Alaina assured fans there was "no big story" behind her and Crist's breakup in a September interview with Bobby Bones. "We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out," she explained. "I guess that’s how dating goes, right?"

