Lauren Alaina and Fiance Alex Hopkins Call Off Their Engagement

Lauren Alaina and her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, are calling it quits.

The country singer and her ex took to their respective social media pages on Monday to announce the news that they'd decided to end their relationship after getting engaged back in the summer.

"Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs," the pair wrote in a joint statement. "You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return."

"We want to let you know that we have called off our engagement," the statement continued. "While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives."

"We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision. Thank you always for your love and support," the statement concluded.

Alaina added an additional comment in the caption to her post, writing, "We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best. Please do the same."

We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best. Please do the same. pic.twitter.com/HXTsoApe91 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) January 22, 2019

Hopkins, meanwhile, provided additional prospective on their split, writing, "As badly as we wanted to make it work, and as hard as we fought to stay together, she and I just weren’t a part of each other’s perfect plan for our individual lives. And that’s OK."

"She and I get to focus solely on ourselves and our different futures for the first time since high school," he added. "Sometimes what we want and what God has for us is 2 totally different things. Just trust that no matter the outcome, everything works out for the betterment of your life."

The country star, who began dating Hopkins in 2013 -- two years after she came in second place during Season 10 of American Idol -- announced the news of their engagement on July 21, 2018, in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Alaina opened up about her future with Hopkins in an interview with Taste of Countryearlier this year. "Everyone asked us if that was going to happen. I don’t know!” she said. “We have definitely talked about marriage, obviously. When you have been together for six years, it’s bound to come up at some point."

