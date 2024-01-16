Bachelor alum Sarah Herron has revealed that she is expecting twin girls, nearly one year after her son, Oliver Brown, died after being born prematurely.

In a sweet Instagram post on Jan. 4, the reality TV star and influencer, 37, shared the news that she and her husband, Dylan Brown, have two bundles of joy on the way, sharing a video of them snorkeling and encountering a turtle. The video then cuts to a sonogram picture on a fridge with a special message written over the clip.

"Oliver has 2 turtles to watch over 🤍," Herron -- who appeared on Sean Lowe's season of the long-running ABC program -- wrote. For her song choice to announce her rainbow babies, the "IVF warrior" as she calls herself in her Instagram bio chose "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves.

In her comments, her Bachelor Nation friends shared their excitement for the mom-to-be, congratulating her and her husband on their additions to the family.

"Full body chills and heart bursting out of my chest! The best news!! I love y’all, ALL of yall❤️," shared Lesley Murphy, one of Herron's fellow contestants.

"Sarah!!! 🥹 the best news! Congratulations 🫶🏼," wrote Amanda Stanton, who appeared on Ben Higgins' season.

"What amazing news, Sarah!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," added season 21 winner, Vanessa Grimaldi.

On Tuesday, Herron accidentally let the sexes of her babies slip in an Instagram Story while discussing an appointment she had with her doctor that "went well." She also divulged that she has an empty sac outside of the two holding her twins and that she has a blighted ovum, often referred to as "vanishing twin/triplet."

"F*ck around with IVF long enough and one day you might get multiples," she wrote in one Story.

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Stories, Herron opened up about the grief she is experiencing nearly a full year after the loss of her son -- who was born at 24 weeks -- which is when she inadvertently told her followers that she is having twin girls.

"Just BAWLED my eyes out in therapy. my grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday 12 days away," she shared. "It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he's sending me these little girls to comfort me right now."

She went on to say that after therapy she visited a coffee shop where a book with the name "Oliver" was on it, which she took as a sign.

It wasn't until someone responded to her story, writing "GIRLS!!" that she realized she had let the world know what she and her husband are getting into when their new babies arrive.

"Oops.🤦‍♀️ cat's outta the bad. But yes, we knew the sex of all our embryos," she wrote before zooming in on the "GIRLS!!" response and giving the message its own Instagram Story.

The joyous news comes just two weeks shy of the birthday for her son. In February 2023, the reality star shared via social media that she and her husband had welcomed their baby boy and that he lived only a few hours after birth.

"On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after," Herron wrote at the time. "There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers."

"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here," she continued. "But the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."

After Oliver's passing, Herron used her platform to bravely open up about pregnancy loss and to share heartbreaking things she did not know about what happens to a mother's body after delivering a premature baby.

