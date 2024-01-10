Bachelor Nation's Jesse Palmer Welcomes First Child With Wife Emely

The newest member of Bachelor Nation has arrived! On Wednesday, franchise host Jesse Palmer took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, model Emely Palmer.

In a sweet selfie, Jesse smiles next to his wife, who's holding their sleeping daughter on her chest.

"Our worlds have been forever changed… She's finally here… ELLA REINE PALMER," he wrote alongside the pic. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

The Palmers, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their baby on the way in August by sharing photos from their beach-set maternity shoot.

"We've been keeping a secret… our family is growing and our hearts are so full!" the couple wrote alongside the pics. "This is a dream come true for us and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024."

When ET spoke to Jesse in November, he revealed that he'd gotten parenting advice from the first-ever Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner.

"Gerry thinks I'm going to be a really good dad, so that means a lot coming from him," Jesse told ET of the dad of two. "His best piece of advice was just to be present, be around, take in every moment, don't take anything for granted, tell my wife every single day that I love her, and just appreciate the chaos for what it is."

It's not just Gerry that's offered up parenting advice to Jesse. The host noted that the ladies of The Golden Bachelor have also been there to provide some support.

"It's actually been one of the really unique things about hosting Golden, was that I was getting a lot of advice in love and also on parenting," Jesse said. "I was getting it from Gerry and I was getting it from the women as well. They all had me on the edge of my seat during these conversations. I was taking a lot of mental notes. It's a very good group of people to lean on throughout all of this."

