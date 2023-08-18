Jesse Palmer is going to be a dad! The 44-year-old Bachelor franchise host and his 34-year-old model wife, Emely, took to Instagram on Friday to announce in a joint post that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

The couple shared stunning, beach-set maternity pics in their post, which feature Emely in a tan dress and Jesse in a matching polo and white pants.

"We've been keeping a secret… our family is growing and our hearts are so full!" they wrote alongside the shots. "This is a dream come true for us and we're so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024 ."

"I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!" Jesse tells People. "Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I've always known that she is going to be the best mom."

As for the kind of dad he'll be, Palmer quips, "I know our daughter is going to walk all over me -- she already has me wrapped around her finger! I'm a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house."

Emely, meanwhile, tells the outlet, "I'm so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us."

The couple started dating in 2017, got engaged in Paris two years later, and finally said "I do" with an intimate Connecticut ceremony in June 2020. They had a second wedding -- this one in Aix-en-Provence, France, in July 2022.

