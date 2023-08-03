Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton shared some happy news on Thursday -- she's pregnant! The 33-year-old reality star posted a photo together with her husband, Michael Fogel, showing off her growing baby bump.

"Baby Fogel due in January," she wrote in the caption. "We have some catching up to do! I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!! The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!"

Stanton thanked their families and friends for their support and said that she used the Natural Cycles birth control app and its Plan Pregnancy feature when the couple was ready to conceive.

"Can't wait to share the rest of this journey with you all!" she concluded her post.

Stanton and Fogel tied the knot in September 2022 after a nine-month engagement.

Stanton is already a mom to daughters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 8. The reality star shares those children with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, who she was married to from 2012 to 2015.

On her Instagram Story, Stanton shared the sweet way she broke the news of her pregnancy to her daughters, offering them a custom cake with the phrase "Big Sisters" written on it. As the girls puzzled over what the gesture meant, pieces finally began to click together.

"Wait, we're big sisters?" Charlie questioned. "What does that mean?"

Kinsley figured it out first, exclaiming, "So you actually did go to the doctor!"

As Charlie's mouth dropped open in amazement, she squealed, "Wait, for real? Oh my God!" Then, she jumped behind the camera to give her mom a hug.

Amanda Stanton / Instagram Story

Amanda Stanton / Instagram Story

Amanda Stanton / Instagram Story

Amanda entered Bachelor Nation in 2016 on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. After Ben sent her home, Amanda headed to Mexico for a stint on Bachelor in Paradise. That show ended with her engaged to fellow cast member Josh Murray, though they split before the end of the year.

Amanda went on to date Robby Hayes and Bobby Jacobs, before she and Michael, her longtime friend, went public with their relationship in February 2021.

Michael popped the question in December 2021.

