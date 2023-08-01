It's a girl for Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins! On Monday, the 42-year-old former reality TV star made a sweet reveal via Instagram.

"For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over. The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me! 🍰: homemade with love by us," Crawley wrote.

The video, set to Kina Grannis' "Can't Help Falling in Love" song, shows Crawley cutting into a white frosted cake that reveals a pink middle -- signaling that she was dreaming right: It's a girl!

On her Instagram Story, Crawley shared a still image of the sliced cake with the note that read, "My heart is melting."

Crawley and Dawkins announced last month that they were expecting their first child together via surrogate.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!," Crawley wrote next to a video of her walking towards her husband with a laundry basket, before they embrace and hold up a onesie that reads, "Worth The Wait."

"✨This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point," she continued. "I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! ✨ Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Crawley and Dawkins' love story began shortly after she ended her relationship with Dale Moss in 2021 after meeting him on her season of ABC's The Bachelorette. Following the news of their split, Dawkins reach out via social media and the pair went public with their romance in September 2022. The couple got engaged the following month before saying "I do" in February 2023.

