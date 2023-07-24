Shawn Booth has revealed the mother of his baby on the way. On the latest episode of his In the Booth podcast, the 37-year-old Bachelorette alum, who announced he was going to be a dad earlier this month, introduced Audrey "Dre" Joseph as his "baby mama."

Joseph, a 30-year-old photographer, shared that she and Booth met five years ago when she took pictures at his gym.

"I came to the gym first week it opened," she recalled. "That's five years ago now. I started taking photos and I've never left."

As for her pregnancy, Joseph said she took a test to ease her mind when her period was late and was shocked to see "the faintest line" confirming she was indeed expecting.

Days later, Joseph went to the doctor and was told that her pregnancy was likely ectopic and nonviable, which led to a "whirlwind of emotions." Eventually, though, she learned that it had just been too early to see any signs of pregnancy on an ultrasound, and that she did, in fact, have a baby on the way.

The whole thing, Joseph said, has "been definitely a shock and surprise."

"I was showing extremely early. Very early," she said. "That made it super tough 'cause obviously we're trying to keep it low-key, but you can't really keep it low-key when 12 weeks in you look down and I was like, 'Huh, that doesn't look like it's going anywhere.'"

While Joseph's first trimester was challenging with illness -- even resulting in a couple of visits to the ER -- she's feeling better now that she's in her second trimester.

"It's almost a euphoric feeling of higher energy," she said. "You just feel really good. You're connecting through your body in a whole other way when at the same time your body's not yours anymore. They say you kind of glow. I like to think that's true."

The duo said they have a girl name and a boy name picked out for their baby on the way, and noted that the kid will have the last name Booth and a middle name that incorporates Joseph's name.

Booth and Joseph didn't get into the status of their relationship. When Booth announced his baby on the way earlier this month, he described the then-unnamed mother of his child as "somebody who I've been close with for years."

"We've had a relationship and we've dated," he said. "This just isn't some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central."

He also said that she is "going to be such a good mother," adding that "she's been an absolute champ, a rock star through it all."

