Shawn Booth is opening up about his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe. On the latest episode of his In the Booth podcast, the Bachelorette alum recalled the end of his relationship with Bristowe, shortly after which he found out she was dating her now fiancé, Jason Tartick.

Booth and Bristowe met and got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2015, and ended their romance in November 2018.

"When we had broken up and when it was about to be released to the world, my whole thing was -- and I said this -- 'I want to make sure we do this together as a team. It's gonna be really hard on both of us. We're going to have to deal with all different types of opinions and thoughts and people judging us. Me and you are the only people that are going through this. Let's do it as a team,'" Booth recalled. "And it didn't work out that way. And that's why I was upset."

As for what he means by that, Booth revealed that he found out about "Jason and Kaitlyn before anyone knew about Jason and Kaitlyn." While news of Bristowe and Tartick's relationship broke in January 2019, Booth knew that his ex had moved on even earlier than that.

"I knew about it because, unfortunately, when I was sending Kaitlyn a text message, she sent me one back that she was supposed to send to Jason," Booth said. "This was right after we had broken up. I was in West Elm and I was looking for furniture for my apartment because I had nothing in my apartment. I told her she could keep the house, I'll move out. Whatever. I didn't want to be there."

Booth admitted the situation "was rough," before acknowledging of Bristowe, "I can't imagine how she must've felt after she sent that." The texting snafu made Booth want to cut all ties with his ex.

"When we had broken up, the last time I saw her, I was like, 'I don't want to talk to you or see you ever again,'" he said. "I said that out of the situation that happened and how I found out everything. That's where it was kind of left off, so I did not really have any communication with her for years."

Since then, Booth and Bristowe, both of whom live in Nashville, have exchanged a few texts and had a near run-in at a comedy show, the latter of which Booth admitted was "a little weird." What hasn't been weird for Booth is bumping into Tartick, whom he sees "everywhere in Nashville."

"It's just become a normal thing. It's not weird. There's no animosity. There's no hard feelings. It's been so long," he said, before noting that he hasn't seen Bristowe and Tartick together just yet.

Even with their past in mind, though, Booth said he "could be cordial" with Bristowe if they were to cross paths today.

"We spent so much time together. We lived together for three years. We went through this once-in-a-lifetime experience that only a handful of people get to experience," he said. "[There was] this incredible bond and then it's like poof, gone. It's been so long that I can't even really remember what it was like to be with her."

