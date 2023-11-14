Jana Kramer is closing out the year as a mom of three.

The country music singer and One Tree Hill alum welcomed her first child with fiancé Allan Russell, the couple confirmed to People. Kramer gave birth to their baby boy, Roman James Russell, on Nov. 13.

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together," they told People. "The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

The newborn is Kramer's third child and second son. She is also mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4 -- her two kids with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

The star revealed she was pregnant again in early June, two weeks after announcing her engagement to Russell, a Scottish former soccer player she had been dating for six months. Russell is also a dad to his 15-year-old son.

"We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!" she captioned her Instagram announcement. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever. #clearblueconfirmed #clearbluepartner."

Weeks later, she confirmed she was expecting a baby boy with photos of the family surrounded by blue confetti.

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible," Kramer previously told People of her pregnancy. "I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again."

Added the new mom of three, "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

