Jana Kramer is adding a baby boy to her family! On Monday, the 39-year-old expectant mom took to Instagram to announce that her and Allan Russell's baby on the way is a boy.

Kramer shared the news alongside pics of herself, her kids and her fiancé. The singer shares a 7-year-old daughter, Jolie, and a 4-year-old son, Jace, with her ex, Mike Caussin. Meanwhile, Russell is dad to a son and has an adult stepdaughter.

The pics show the growing family excitedly launching blue confetti to announce the big news.

"It's a BOY," Kramer wrote alongside the shots, before adding several blue heart emojis.

Kramer also spoke about the news on her podcast, Whine Down, revealing, "I was convinced it was a girl." When she found out her guess was wrong, Kramer said she was "so shocked."

After Kramer and Russell privately found out about their son, they revealed the sex to her kids via the blue confetti.

"It was really sweet and the kids are really excited," she said. "At first, I wanted another girl because I never had a sister, so I always kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together."

Kramer added that Jolie is "so excited" about being the only girl, because she's "pumped" to "boss around the boys."

It's been a busy few weeks for Kramer, who announced her engagement to Russell in May, and then, not long after, publicly revealed her pregnancy.

"We've been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!!" Kramer wrote on Instagram. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."

