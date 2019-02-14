Colton Underwood is explaining why he left a charity event early this week.

The Bachelor star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, claiming he left the Legacy Foundation Garden Party in San Diego, California, abruptly after he was allegedly touched inappropriately.

"San Diego. I'm sorry if you didn't get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face," he wrote. "I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being."

"I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal," he continued. "I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello. Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF."

The Legacy Foundation, which Underwood launched in 2015, aims to help people living with cystic fibrosis. Despite the alleged incident, it appears the former NFL star still had fun and witnessed a good turnout. In addition to the fans who showed up, fellow Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann and Tanner Tolbert were also in attendance to show support.

Underwood's season of The Bachelor is currently airing on ABC. Watch the video below for highlights from this week's latest episode!

