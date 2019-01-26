Consider this a match made in Bachelor heaven!

Bachelor host Chris Harrison has a new love in his life: ET's Lauren Zima! The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. Harrison and Zima couldn't have looked happier as they posed for photos together at the star-studded event.

The ET correspondent looked chic in a red one-shouldered jumpsuit, which she accessorized with glitzy drop-down earrings and a matching statement clutch. Harrison, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit and white dress shirt.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Fans have often asked Harrison to be the next Bachelor.

"I've been working hard on my abs. I'm getting ready, shaving my body. I'm getting ready, just in case you need me as the 50-year-old Bachelor," Harrison, 47, joked to ET in November.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Harrison Reveals 'Bachelorette' Talks Were Temporarily Put on Hold (Exclusive)

Chris Harrison Assures ‘Bachelor’ Fans He's Not Going Anywhere After Tribute Video Panic (Exclusive)

Chris Harrison Says Some Women Saw 'Bachelor' Colton's Virginity as a 'Trophy'

Related Gallery