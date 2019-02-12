Chris Harrison has a new gig!

TheBachelor host will be guest starring on ABC's new hit comedy, Single Parents, ET exclusively confirms. The episode films this week at the Bachelor mansion and is expected to air in March.

Harrison will play a skewed version of himself, described as "a love guru who, after several hundred years hosting The Bachelor, has a deep understanding of the human heart." "In a magical encounter at the Bachelor Mansion, Chris bestows his wisdom on a frustrated Poppy [Kimrie Lewis] and Angie [Leighton Meester], attempting to restore their faith in love and happy endings," the description reads.

Last month, Harrison found himself calming fans' nerves after a tribute video to him during the Bachelor premiere had them worried he was saying goodbye to the series.

"I thought two things: A, I’m either fatally ill or B, I’m being replaced or fired as the host of The Bachelor," he joked during an interview with ET at the time. "It was like some weird lifetime achievement award that I didn’t realize was happening."

"Rest assured, Bachelor Nation, I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying in my spot as host of The Bachelor. I love what I do. If you couldn’t tell by my smile and emotion last night, I love what I do," he continued. "I love this show. I love this franchise. It’s my baby, so I’m not going anywhere for the foreseeable future."

SingleParents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, and The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

