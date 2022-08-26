'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Cast Revealed

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise promises to be the most dramatic season ever, what with the upcoming season featuring the largest-ever cast!

Bachelor in Paradise will feature a whopping 19 potential lovers, and that's just the beginning, as additional cast will be announced throughout the season. Not just that, but Ashley Iaconetti from season 19 of The Bachelor and her husband, Jared Haibon, from season 11 of The Bachelorette, who found love on Paradise, are also set to appear later in the season.

Jesse Palmer returns as host, as does fan-favorite Wells Adams as the lovable bartender. Some of the new cast members include Logan Palmer, who just exited the current season of The Bachelorette. There's also Brandon Jones from season 18 of The Bachelorette. Fans will remember him as the runner-up on Michelle Young's season. And then there's Shanae Ankney from season 26 of The Bachelor, dubbed that season's villain. That title was compounded post-The Bachelor after she got into it with fans on Instagram. She would ultimately delete her account, but returned a few weeks later saying she was sad fans "didn't get a look into the real me" during her run on the show. So, she's back for round 2!

Check out all the contestants looking for love this season below!

Romeo Alexander of The Bachelorette season 18:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Michael Allio of The Bachelorette season 17:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Shanae Ankney of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jill Chin of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Brittany Galvin of The Bachelor season 25:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Justin Glaze of The Bachelorette season 17:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Hunter Haag of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Sierra Jackson of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Brandon Jones of The Bachelorette season 18:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Hailey Malles of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Kira Mengistu of "The Bachelor" season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Lace Morris of The Bachelor season 20:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Logan Palmer of The Bachelorette season 19:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Genevieve Parisi of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jacob Rapini of The Bachelorette season 19:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Serene Russell of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Andrew Spencer of The Bachelorette season 17:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Teddi Wright of The Bachelor season 26:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Casey Woods of The Bachelorette season 18:

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

