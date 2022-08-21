'Modern Family' Stars Reunite for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding
It was a Modern Family reunion at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding over the weekend. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and more of Hyland's Modern Family co-stars were in attendance to watch the couple tie the knot in the intimate Santa Barbara soiree.
Ferguson shared a photo of him and his husband, Justin Mikita, dressed to the nines for the big event, captioning the snap, "Dads night out ❤️."
For his part, Mikita shared his own snap of the "family," posting a shot of him, Ferguson, Gould and Winter hugging and posing outside the picturesque venue.
Vergara shared several snaps from Hyland and Adams' big day, including a photo booth picture that featured Ferguson, Mikita and Gould. She also shared a separate shot with the couple from earlier in the day.
In another picture, Bowen, Hyland's on-screen mother, appeared in a selfie from her seat behind Vergara and her son, Manolo.
According to E!, the 31-year-old Love Island USA host and the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star got married Saturday at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara.
The couple started dating in 2017, and met for the first time just three days before Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant. The two got engaged two years later in July 2019, when Adams popped the question during a romantic tropical vacation.
Hyland and Adams have postponed their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ended up celebrating their original wedding date in August 2020 at a winery with friends. Shortly thereafter, Adams told ET he was hoping the third time's the charm.
"We kind of set up this big wedding. Then, it got postponed, So then, we set it up again. Then, it got postponed," Adams said. "We're kind of so committed that we're like, 'Well, we got to have the big wedding.' And so, it's coming."
"We have a lot of rich friends. We want them to give us gifts," he quipped. "So, we're going to do it and hopefully it's not going to get postponed again. Fingers crossed."
Back in February, Hyland said that, while she wasn't opposed to eloping with her groom, Adams would likely shoot down the idea.
"Naturally we talked about all of the options since we had to cancel ours, but I am totally fine with eloping. Either Vegas or going to the south of France just the two of us," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "But Wells is such a romantic and he wants everybody to be there. Maybe that says he loves his family more than I do but I don’t know I think that hopefully this will be the year... But we’re going to have the people that we love there, which is a lot of people, so we want everybody to be safe."
The couple have shared several stunning, black-and-white engagement shots leading up to their big day on Instagram, with the last of them signaling that Hyland and Adams were anxious to make things official.
"8.8.20 ✨ 2 years of would be marriage bliss. I Love You to Pluto and Back 🤍," they wrote, referencing their original wedding date. "Let’s make it official already 😏."
For more on the pair, check out the video below.
