Sarah Hyland Reveals What’s on Her Amazon Wedding Registry: Shop Her 10 Can’t-Miss Home Essentials
Between their enviable romance and adorable bachelorette party outfits—did you see those matching one-pieces?—we love everything about Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' upcoming wedding. The Modern Family actress and Bachelorette alum met on Twitter during the summer of 2017 and have been engaged since 2019. After some pandemic-related delays, the couple is finally tying the knot this year, and we couldn't be more excited for them. While we anxiously await the couple's nuptials, Hyland and Adams have shared their Amazon wedding registry that you can shop for today.
“We’re finally getting married!" said Hyland. "Since words cannot express how much love we feel, we’re spreading the joy with our personalized Amazon wedding registry. This list covers everything newlyweds could ever want, with prices your friends and family will love!”
We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.
The couple's list is full of home essentials and accessories that will add warmth and charm to your kitchen, living room, bedroom, and even patio. Some of our favorite under-$50 items from the couple's wish list include a set of gold-rimmed wine glasses, a pasta machine for home chefs, stylish agate drink coasters, and a set of fluffy grey bath towels. Of course, they've also included some investment-worthy essentials such as a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Dyson vacuum, and Vitamix immersion blender.
This 10-in-1 stand mixer that kneads dough, mixes batter, whips cream, beats eggs, and so much more is well worth the investment and features interchangeable attachments and 10 speed settings for all your cooking and baking needs. Hyland and Adams went for white, but this model comes in a rainbow of colors to suit your style.
“Since getting engaged, we’ve saved all of the Amazon items we knew would make perfect wedding gifts," said Hyland. "This Amazon wedding registry is a compilation of our selection, meant to give you all inspiration for your own special days!”
Whip up fettuccini, lasagna, pappardelle, and more at home with this easy-to-use pasta maker that features nine adjustable width settings.
If their list has you feeling inspired, you can easily add their picks to your own wedding registry or order them to your home with free and fast Prime delivery. Shop the whole registry by clicking the above button, or browse some of our favorite pieces curated by the happy couple.
Transform your bathroom into a spa-like getaway with these luxurious Turkish cotton towels — on sale for $20 off.
The perfect backdrop for your favorite cocktails, these gold-trimmed coasters are made from high-quality polished Brazilian agate.
Keep your favorite bottles, cocktail shakers, and fancy glassware on this rolling cart, or use it to hold your espresso machine, mugs, and creamers as a coffee station.
Speaking of coffee carts, this stylish and functional French press will have you brewing up delicious cups of coffee and tea in no time.
A really good vacuum is a must-have for any home, and this cordless option from Dyson is built to last with multiple handy attachments to keep your home spotless.
Enjoy the outdoors in style with this two-pack of eucalyptus wood and canvas folding chairs.
Instead of letting mismatched cups pile up on your nightstand, opt for this luxe glass water carafe — the cups double as a lid to keep your water clean and fresh.
