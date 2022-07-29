Shopping

Sarah Hyland Reveals What’s on Her Amazon Wedding Registry: Shop Her 10 Can’t-Miss Home Essentials

By Lauren Gruber‍
Courtesy of Sarah Hyland + Wells Adams

Between their enviable romance and adorable bachelorette party outfits—did you see those matching one-pieces?—we love everything about Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' upcoming wedding. The Modern Family actress and Bachelorette alum met on Twitter during the summer of 2017 and have been engaged since 2019. After some pandemic-related delays, the couple is finally tying the knot this year, and we couldn't be more excited for them. While we anxiously await the couple's nuptials, Hyland and Adams have shared their Amazon wedding registry that you can shop for today. 

Courtesy of Sarah Hyland + Wells Adams

Sarah's Wedding Registry

“We’re finally getting married!" said Hyland. "Since words cannot express how much love we feel, we’re spreading the joy with our personalized Amazon wedding registry. This list covers everything newlyweds could ever want, with prices your friends and family will love!”

Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4
Amazon
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4

We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.

$34

The couple's list is full of home essentials and accessories that will add warmth and charm to your kitchen, living room, bedroom, and even patio. Some of our favorite under-$50 items from the couple's wish list include a set of gold-rimmed wine glasses, a pasta machine for home chefs, stylish agate drink coasters, and a set of fluffy grey bath towels. Of course, they've also included some investment-worthy essentials such as a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Dyson vacuum, and Vitamix immersion blender

KitchenAid KP26M1XWH 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid KP26M1XWH 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid KP26M1XWH 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

This 10-in-1 stand mixer that kneads dough, mixes batter, whips cream, beats eggs, and so much more is well worth the investment and features interchangeable attachments and 10 speed settings for all your cooking and baking needs. Hyland and Adams went for white, but this model comes in a rainbow of colors to suit your style.

$549

“Since getting engaged, we’ve saved all of the Amazon items we knew would make perfect wedding gifts," said Hyland. "This Amazon wedding registry is a compilation of our selection, meant to give you all inspiration for your own special days!”

Isiler 150 Roller Pasta Maker
Isiler 150 Roller Pasta Maker
Amazon
Isiler 150 Roller Pasta Maker

Whip up fettuccini, lasagna, pappardelle, and more at home with this easy-to-use pasta maker that features nine adjustable width settings.

$56$35

If their list has you feeling inspired, you can easily add their picks to your own wedding registry or order them to your home with free and fast Prime delivery. Shop the whole registry by clicking the above button, or browse some of our favorite pieces curated by the happy couple.

Qute Home 4-Piece Bath Towels Set, 100% Turkish Cotton
Qute Home 4-Piece Bath Towels Set, 100% Turkish Cotton
Amazon
Qute Home 4-Piece Bath Towels Set, 100% Turkish Cotton

Transform your bathroom into a spa-like getaway with these luxurious Turkish cotton towels — on sale for $20 off.

$65$45
Brazilian Agate Coasters
Brazilian Agate Coasters
Amazon
Brazilian Agate Coasters

The perfect backdrop for your favorite cocktails, these gold-trimmed coasters are made from high-quality polished Brazilian agate.

$60$47
Nathan James Carter Rolling Bar Tea or Cocktail, 2-Tiered Glass Serving Cart
Nathan James Carter Rolling Bar Tea or Cocktail, 2-Tiered Glass Serving Cart
Amazon
Nathan James Carter Rolling Bar Tea or Cocktail, 2-Tiered Glass Serving Cart

Keep your favorite bottles, cocktail shakers, and fancy glassware on this rolling cart, or use it to hold your espresso machine, mugs, and creamers as a coffee station.

$130$120
Mueller French Press Double Insulated 304 Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
Mueller French Press Double Insulated 304 Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
Amazon
Mueller French Press Double Insulated 304 Stainless Steel Coffee Maker

Speaking of coffee carts, this stylish and functional French press will have you brewing up delicious cups of coffee and tea in no time.

$40$30
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum - Red
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum - Red
Amazon
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum - Red

A really good vacuum is a must-have for any home, and this cordless option from Dyson is built to last with multiple handy attachments to keep your home spotless.

$397$374
Outdoor Reclining Beach Chair
Outdoor Reclining Beach Chair
Amazon
Outdoor Reclining Beach Chair

Enjoy the outdoors in style with this two-pack of eucalyptus wood and canvas folding chairs.

$90
Sattyge Bedside Water Carafe
Sattyge Bedside Water Carafe
Amazon
Sattyge Bedside Water Carafe

Instead of letting mismatched cups pile up on your nightstand, opt for this luxe glass water carafe — the cups double as a lid to keep your water clean and fresh.

$23

