Between their enviable romance and adorable bachelorette party outfits—did you see those matching one-pieces?—we love everything about Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' upcoming wedding. The Modern Family actress and Bachelorette alum met on Twitter during the summer of 2017 and have been engaged since 2019. After some pandemic-related delays, the couple is finally tying the knot this year, and we couldn't be more excited for them. While we anxiously await the couple's nuptials, Hyland and Adams have shared their Amazon wedding registry that you can shop for today.

“We’re finally getting married!" said Hyland. "Since words cannot express how much love we feel, we’re spreading the joy with our personalized Amazon wedding registry. This list covers everything newlyweds could ever want, with prices your friends and family will love!”

The couple's list is full of home essentials and accessories that will add warmth and charm to your kitchen, living room, bedroom, and even patio. Some of our favorite under-$50 items from the couple's wish list include a set of gold-rimmed wine glasses, a pasta machine for home chefs, stylish agate drink coasters, and a set of fluffy grey bath towels. Of course, they've also included some investment-worthy essentials such as a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Dyson vacuum, and Vitamix immersion blender.

“Since getting engaged, we’ve saved all of the Amazon items we knew would make perfect wedding gifts," said Hyland. "This Amazon wedding registry is a compilation of our selection, meant to give you all inspiration for your own special days!”

If their list has you feeling inspired, you can easily add their picks to your own wedding registry or order them to your home with free and fast Prime delivery. Shop the whole registry by clicking the above button, or browse some of our favorite pieces curated by the happy couple.

